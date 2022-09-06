By Chris King • 06 September 2022 • 3:52

US Coast Guard abandons search for nine missing passengers from Seattle plane crash

The search operation for nine missing passengers from an aircraft that crashed into the sea near Seattle, Washington, has been called off by the US Coast Guard.

Tuesday, September 6 at 03:45am

A search and rescue operation being conducted by the US Coast Guard near Seattle in Washington has been called off. According to Fox News, one individual was recovered on Sunday, September 5, from the waters around 30 miles north of Seattle. There has been no sign of the remaining nine passengers, unfortunately.

The US Coast Guard has notified the next of kin of each passenger to inform them that the search has been terminated. After continuing the search operation overnight, “no additional individuals were recovered and no debris spotted”, said a spokesperson.

Multiple patrol boats continued the search in the Mutiny Bay area on Monday, September 6, but without any success. They were accompanied by two aircraft operating overhead, as well as vessels from the Island County Sheriff, Snohomish County Sheriff, and South Whidbey Fire/EMS.

JUST IN: The US Coast Guard ends the search on Monday for nine people, including a child, who was missing after a seaplane crashed in the waters of Puget Sound north-west of Seattle. #Puget #SeaplaneCrash pic.twitter.com/enzxtgiTbp — BNN Newsroom (@BNNBreaking) September 6, 2022

Monday, September 5 at 9:55pm

The US Coast Guard is this evening, Monday, September 5, continuing a massive search and rescue operation in the waters of northern Washington. They responded yesterday Sunday, September 4, after a floatplane was reported to have crashed in Puget Sound estuary north of the city of Seattle.

Four boats, an aircraft, and a rescue helicopter were all deployed by the Coast Guard as the search for the missing passengers was launched. At least one person is dead, with nine other passengers still missing.

According to the Coast Guard, the aircraft took off from Friday Harbour on San Juan Island late yesterday afternoon carrying nine adults and one child. Officials said it was heading for Renton but came down just west of Whidbey Island, in the Mutiny Bay area.

We are following reports of plane crash in Mutiny Bay, north of Seattle. The aircraft involved is a 55 years old de Havilland Canada DHC-3 Otter with registration N725TH. We received last signal at 22:08 UTC. It was indicating a vertical speed of -7744 fpmhttps://t.co/XDBLgGLF5s pic.twitter.com/bwEhxC5FQk — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) September 4, 2022

Sources from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) confirmed that the aircraft was a single-engine de Havilland DHC-3 Turbine Otter. The circumstances surrounding the accident are as yet unknown.

The area between Seattle and the San Juan Islands is located on the maritime border of the US and Canada. It is a popular location from which tourists regularly take a flight on a floatboat to discover the area’s natural scenic beauty. This type of plane is fitted with pontoons that enable it to land safely on the water, as reported by metro.co.uk.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.