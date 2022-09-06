By Joshua Manning • 06 September 2022 • 15:59

Valencia region sees first case of acute child hepatitis with 2-year-old boy Credit: angellodeco/Shutterstock.com

A 2-year-old boy has marked the first case of acute child hepatitis in Spain’s Valencia Region, as reported on Tuesday, September 6.

The two-year-old boy has been the first confirmed case of acute child hepatitis detected in the Valencia Region.

The boy has reportedly recovered, has not needed a transplant and is now at home after being discharged from hospital.

The Regional Minister of Health, Miguel Mínguez, explained on Tuesday that the case of the child was reported to the Ministry of Health at the beginning of August, and at the moment there are no other cases of acute child hepatitis in the Valencia Region, as reported by EFE.

The news follows reports of a two-year-old girl, who was under investigation as the first possible case of acute hepatitis in Puerto Rico died in hospital as confirmed by her family on Monday, May, 16.

The two-year-old girl was in the Auxilio Mutuo hospital, Puerto Rico, and received a liver transplant, while undergoing investigation for acute hepatitis, but her body rejected it.

The Puerto Rico Department of Health had reported that the child was under investigation by its Surveillance System, established in early May, and that she was receiving medical care.

The Puerto Rico Department of Health notified the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for meeting the definition of a “person under investigation for acute hepatitis,” which is a person under the age of 10 with elevated liver enzymes.