By Anna Ellis • 06 September 2022 • 7:36

'Valencian Alliance against Inflation' initiative supported by Costa Blanca's Elche. Image: Elche Town Hall

The mayor of Elche considers that the combined efforts of the Valencian Generalitat and city councils will contribute decisively to curb price increases.

Carlos Gonzalez, Elche’s Mayor attended ‘Forum Europa’ in which the president of the Valencian Generalitat, Ximo Puig, announced the creation of the ‘Valencian Alliance against Inflation‘.

With regards to the meeting on Monday, September 5, Carlos confirmed the initiative is: “Very timely and necessary,” Elche Town Hall confirmed.

The Mayor added: “I fully agree with Ximo Puig that reducing the impact of rising prices is, along with the search for solutions to address the energy crisis, the absolute priority at the moment in which we find ourselves as a result of the Ukrainian War.”

Carlos confirmed: “The great challenge we now face is that inflation does not slow down the dynamics of modernization of the city.”

“The challenge is to maintain economic growth and employment and to ensure that the rise in prices has the least impact on families with fewer resources and in our productive fabric, in our companies.”

