By Joshua Manning • 06 September 2022 • 14:25

WATCH: USS Kearsarge the largest warship to visit Latvia arrives at Riga port Credit: Twitter @USEmbassyRiga

The largest warship to visit Latvia, USS Kearsarge arrived in the port of the capital city of Riga on the morning of Tuesday, September 6.

The arrival of the USS Kearsarge warship in the port of Riga, Latvia, was announced by the US Embassy in Riga, who took to Twitter to post footage of the event:

“The USS Kearsarge (LHD-3), believed to be the largest warship ever to visit #Latvia, arrived at the port of Rīga to reinforce U.S. commitment to #Baltic security. Welcome! 🇱🇻🇺🇸”

Plānotā ostas vizītē Latvijā ieradies viens no lielākajiem ASV Jūras spēku @USNavy karakuģiem USS Kearsarge (LHD-3). Sveicam Latvijā! 🇱🇻🇺🇸#MēsEsamNATO #WeAreNATO #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/OddwmmtxTt — U.S. Embassy Riga (@USEmbassyRiga) September 6, 2022

USS Kearsarge is the third Wasp-class amphibious assault ship of the United States Navy. She has recently been carrying out allied exercises in the Baltic Sea, in an effort to demonstrate NATO’s amphibious power.

The warship has been accompanied by amphibious troop carriers USS Arlington and USS Gunston Hall.

USS Kearsarge’s firepower reportedly includes AV-8B Harrier fighters, attack helicopters, as well as hundreds of Marines.

The news comes after Latvia’s Cabinet of Ministers endorsed military conscription to come under the National Defence Service (NDS) which is planned to be established from January 1, 2023, as reported on Tuesday, September 6.

The proposal provides for a transitional period from January 1 2023 to December 31, 2027, during which all men aged 18 or over in a given year will be eligible for conscription in accordance with the needs of the defence sector.

