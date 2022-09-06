By Matthew Roscoe • 06 September 2022 • 16:20

BREAKING: WWE legend given HUGE role within the pro-wrestling company. Image: Adam McCullough/Shutterstock.com

WWE announced on Tuesday, September 6 that pro-wrestling legend, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, has been given another HUGE role with the company.

WWE announced that it had elevated Triple H to the role of Chief Content Officer.

“Since taking over creative for WWE, Levesque has architected a 15 per cent spike in Monday Night Raw viewership and double-digit increases in social media engagement,” the company said.

“As Chief Content Officer, Levesque will oversee Creative Writing, Talent Relations, Live Events, Talent Development and Creative Services. The role will report to WWE co-CEO Nick Khan.”

The former WWE champion said: “WWE is one of the most prolific producers of premium content in the world and I look forward to this amazing opportunity.

“Having spent my entire career in this business, I’m confident that we have the right pieces in place to continue to grow our audience and deliver for our fans around the world.”

Additionally, the company also promoted Frank A. Riddick III to President & Chief Financial Officer.

Riddick joined WWE as Chief Financial Officer last year, after serving on the company’s Board of Directors for more than 13 years and previously holding the role of interim CFO.

During that time, WWE announced annual and quarterly records for Revenue and Adjusted OIBDA. As President & CFO, Riddick will oversee Financial Planning & Analysis, Strategy, Controllership, Investor Relations, Tax, Data Analytics, Technology, Event Travel and Facilities.

He will jointly report to WWE Chairwoman & co-CEO Stephanie McMahon and co-CEO Nick Khan, the pro wrestling said.

“I’ve had the great fortune of working closely with the talented people at WWE in a variety of capacities over the past 15 years,” said Riddick. “Along with Steph, Nick and Paul, we look forward to executing our ambitious plans and delivering for our shareholders.”

“We are excited to announce expanded roles for Paul and Frank, which will enhance WWE’s ability to create premium content for our partners around the world and, ultimately, drive our business forward,” said McMahon and Khan.

WWE fans took to social media to react to the news of Triple H’s promotion.

One person wrote: “LET’S GOOOO”

Another said: “Congratulations @tripleH, keep breaking it. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻💪🏻🔥🔥🔥🔥”

“This is clearly in response to AEW promoting CM Punk to Chief Malcontent Officer,” one person joked.

This is clearly in response to AEW promoting CM Punk to Chief Malcontent Officer https://t.co/HahqhETblw — Hester (@TheHestercution) September 6, 2022

While another person said: “Richly deserved month or two of wonderful things for Hunter.”

Richly deserved month or two of wonderful things for Hunter. https://t.co/iAGc1etKM5 — -_• Čåł 🎄 (@ShinyCalKicks) September 6, 2022

The promotion of Triple H to the role of Chief Content Officer comes after a forced reshuffle within the company following the departure of Vince McMahon.

McMahon left following a string of sexual allegations against him.

On June 16, it was reported that the board of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) had launched an investigation into CEO Vince McMahon, 76, who was accused of paying a ‘hush-money settlement’ to a departing employee he was having an affair with.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.