By Joshua Manning • 07 September 2022 • 13:51

237 people evacuated in hotel fire in Puente Viesgo, Cantabria, Spain Credit: Twitter @112Cantabria

The hotel fire in Puente Viesgo, Cantabria, Spain, was reported during the early hours of Wednesday, September 7.

A fire has forced the evacuation of 237 people staying in a hotel in the town of Puente Viesgo, Cantabria, Spain.

Firefighters from 112 Emergency Services were able to locate the outbreak, extinguish it and ventilate the building, after which the evacuees were relocated.

The Emergency Response Centre 112 of the Government of Cantabria received a call alerting of the incident after 4:10.am, at which time the firefighters of 112, 061 and the Guardia Civil were mobilised.

On the arrival of the firefighters there was a large cloud of smoke in the premises and the origin of the fire was unknown, so they searched the building for the source.

Once the fire was located, they proceeded to extinguish it, to ventilate the cloud of smoke accumulated in the building and to check the area with a thermal camera to prevent hidden hot spots from rekindling the flames.

Fire damage was caused in the area around the fire, located on the third floor, including the breakage of pipes running through a false ceiling, which helped to contain the fire due to the water leakage.

The news comes after at least 12 people have died following a fire at a karaoke bar in southern Vietnam as reported on Wednesday, September 7.

