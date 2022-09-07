By Anna Ellis • 07 September 2022 • 17:42

A massive backlog in processing foreigners' paperwork causes Spain to recruit more staff. Image: Worker/Shutterstock.com

Spain has recruited around 300 more Civil Servants to try and deal with the outstanding backlog.

Some staff have been posted in the Foreigner’s Office in Palma where there is an estimated backlog of 190,000 applications the Majorca Daily Boletin confirmed on Wednesday, July 7.

Brexit being the major cause of all the extra work has meant the 300,000 Britons living in Spain have had to apply for TIE Cards.

How UK nationals who plan to live in Spain for more than 3 months must register as a resident and also register on the Padron at their local Town Hall.

UK nationals living in Spain before 1 January 2021

On 6 July 2020, the Spanish government introduced a new residence document for UK nationals living in Spain who have rights under the Withdrawal Agreement, the Tarjeta de Identidad de Extranjero (TIE).

This biometric card explicitly states that it has been issued to the holder under the terms of the Withdrawal Agreement.

All UK nationals legally resident in Spain before 1 January 2021 have the right to request this card.

UK nationals who register as residents after 6 July 2020

If you register as a resident after 6 July 2020 but were living in Spain before 1 January 2021, you must follow a 2-step process to obtain your TIE. If you meet the requirements and your application is approved you will be issued with the TIE. Children must also be registered and obtain their own TIE.

