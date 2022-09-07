By Anna Ellis • 07 September 2022 • 14:05

Balearic Islands' government approves marine reserves expansion. Image; Council of Calvia

The expansion joins the two reserves of Malgrats and El Toro Islands in response to Calvia Town Hall’s Plenary Agreement.

The El Toro and Malgrats Islands marine reserves were created in 2004 by the Government of the Balearic Islands based on a study by the Balearic Natural History Society, Calvia Council has confirmed.

The Bulletin of Information for the Balearic Islands (BOIB) published the Decree for the expansion of the Marine Reserves of Malgrats and El Toro islands on Tuesday, September 6.

Until now, the total area of these two marine reserves of fishing interest was 227 hectares. With the unification and expansion to the tip of Cala Figuera, they will reach 2.952 hectares which is 13 times more than the current surface.

The unification and expansion of the marine reserve will extend the recovery of fishing resources that has occurred in the existing reserves over a larger area.

This will increase the commercial fish stocks in the southwest of Mallorca and will favour the fishing and artisanal sector and the economic activities related to the observation of fish.

The decree also establishes the flora and fauna extraction activities that are allowed, such as professional fishing of small-gear vessels registered in the corresponding census and recreational fishing and shellfishing.

Land recreational fishing between Cala de s’Art and Morro de’n Feliu is prohibited.

As for underwater activities, the decree establishes two special diving zones, one for El Toro island and another for the Malgrats islands. Night dives are not allowed in either of them.

