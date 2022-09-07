Balearics see a whopping 15 per cent increase in property sales

By Anna Ellis • 07 September 2022 • 17:04

Palma de Mallorca Spain. Image: Joke van Eeghem/Shutterstock.com.

The College of Registrar’s figures shows that there was an increase in sales in the Balearics for July. The figure soared above June’s figures which were only 0.1 per cent.

At 20 per cent the Canaries had a higher percentage increase according to Majorca Daily Bulletin on Tuesday, September 7

The only other area in Spain to reach double figures was the Valencian region with a percentage increase of 11 per cent.

Ferran Font the director of Pisos.com confirmed “The residential market has so far experienced an incredible boom in 2022, but from now on the sales figures are not going to be so great.”

He added that the impact of inflation will be reflected in a cooling of the real-estate sector and transactions will become slower in the months to follow.

