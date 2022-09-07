By Joshua Manning • 07 September 2022 • 10:45
Baltic States to ban entry of Russians through Russian-Belarusian border Credit: Michele Ursi/Shutterstock.com
The news of the Baltic States of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia issuing a ban on Russians entering through the Russian-Belarusian border was announced by the Latvian Foreign Minister.
Exceptions will allegedly be made for truck drivers, diplomats and those entering for family and humanitarian reasons.
All other holders of Schengen visas will not be able to enter the Baltics on foot or by car.
The news was quickly shared on Twitter:
#Latvia, #Lithuania and #Estonia have agreed to restrict the entry of #Russian citizens across land borders.
The ban will apply to holders of #Schengen visas. Exceptions will be made for truck drivers, diplomats and those entering for family and humanitarian reasons. pic.twitter.com/ggszVMjUNn
— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) September 7, 2022
The news comes after the EU said it is to suspend visa arrangements for all Russians, citing security risks and the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
The announcement by the Vice-President for Promoting our European Way of Life, Margaritis Schinas, on Tuesday, September 6 comes as member countries ramp up pressure for the commission to take action.
In addition on Tuesday, 6 September, Latvia’s Cabinet of Ministers endorsed the proposal of military conscription, made by the Ministry of Defence, from 2023 to 2027.
Latvia’s military conscription will come under the National Defence Service (NDS) which is planned to be established from January 1, 2023, with the first conscription to be entirely made up of citizens who have volunteered for it, and a compulsory conscription from the second half of 2023 onwards.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
