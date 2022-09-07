BREAKING: Multiple people dead after hostage crisis in Marseille, France Close
By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 07 September 2022 • 23:17

Keira Walsh - Image [email protected]

Barcelona has broken the record paid for a women footballer, paying €400,000 to sign Keira Walsh from Manchester City.

The 25-year-old who hails from Rochdale has been a feature of the Manchester City team since 2014 earning herself a reputation as both playmaker and defensive midfielder.

She has played for England in all age groups since she was 12 and made her debut for the senior team in 2017. Walsh who excelled in the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 was named player of the match, being instrumental in the team’s win.

Walsh’s purchase, although cheap by men’s standards, takes woman’s football into the big leagues and is likely to be the start of a strong upward trend in the price of players as the woman’s game grows its support base.

With Barcelona having broken the record paid for a women footballer, the competition is on to attract the best footballers in the game with many believing it won’t take long for that record to be broken.

Written by

Peter McLaren-Kennedy

Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.

