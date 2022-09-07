By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 07 September 2022 • 23:17

Keira Walsh - Image [email protected]

Barcelona has broken the record paid for a women footballer, paying €400,000 to sign Keira Walsh from Manchester City.

The 25-year-old who hails from Rochdale has been a feature of the Manchester City team since 2014 earning herself a reputation as both playmaker and defensive midfielder.

She has played for England in all age groups since she was 12 and made her debut for the senior team in 2017. Walsh who excelled in the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 was named player of the match, being instrumental in the team’s win.

KEIRA WALSH has signed for Barcelona from City in a deal worth €400,000 that smashes the previous transfer record fee set by Pernille Harder. Men. Women. Barça means business this season. pic.twitter.com/whvsbdy6Tp — total Barça (@totalBarca) September 7, 2022

Walsh’s purchase, although cheap by men’s standards, takes woman’s football into the big leagues and is likely to be the start of a strong upward trend in the price of players as the woman’s game grows its support base.

With Barcelona having broken the record paid for a women footballer, the competition is on to attract the best footballers in the game with many believing it won’t take long for that record to be broken.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.