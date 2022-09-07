Binance Coin, Metacryp Network, and Stellar: Three most profitable assets on the crypto market

By EWN • 07 September 2022 • 16:31

Decentralised finance is the concept of facilitating and managing financial contracts such as currency, stocks, and derivatives through peer-to-peer networks. This allows any party on the network to participate in the development of a contract without the use of a central authority or middlemen, resulting in the faster and more efficient release of financial data.

Several successful cryptocurrencies on the coin market incorporate decentralised finance aspects. These cryptocurrencies include Binance Coin (BNB), MetaCryp Network (MTCR), and Stellar (XLM). MetaCryp Network (MTCR), even as a new cryptocurrency, has a unique characteristic feature as it combines the favorable qualities of the Metaverse, NFTs, and GameFi resulting in a hybrid gaming experience. In this article, we will outline how MetaCryp Network (MTCR) is revolutionary for gamers and profitable to investors.

Binance Coin (BNB) – The largest decentralise exchange

Binance Coin (BNB) has developed to become the largest decentralised exchange in the world (DEX). There are around 28 million active users on the platform. They are also teaching their customers about typical Web3 and cryptocurrency misconceptions.

Khaby Lame, a renowned TikTok star, has agreed to an NFT with Binance Coin. Binance Coin (BNB) will show his 140 million fans an NFT collection. The cooperation will not only comprise an NFT collection, but Khaby will also use his signature style to educate his viewers about Web3 myths and boost Web3 knowledge and acceptance.

Binance Coin (BNB), which debuted in 2017, is one of the world’s most well-known native cryptocurrency exchanges, powered by the Ethereum blockchain and the ERC-20 standard, and limited to 200 million tokens. As a result, it has grown to become one of the most well-known and reputable cryptocurrency businesses.

It consists of two parallel blockchains, BNB Beacon Chain (formerly Binance Beacon Chain) and BNB Smart Chain (previously Binance Smart Chain), which serve different purposes. Binance Coin (BNB) and its customer support team are dedicated to resolving client issues all across the world. BNB Smart Chain is a programmable blockchain that runs smart contracts, allowing developers to utilize it to build decentralised apps (dApps), mint and sell non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and create blockchain games.

Stellar (XLM) – The revolutionary Coin

Stellar (XLM) is a revolutionary coin with a structure that enables the movement of value between assets. It also stands out as an open-source, decentralized, and community-owned money network. There are currently over 25 billion Stellar (XLM) coins in circulation.

The major goal of the Stellar network is to provide emerging economies with access to banking services such as bank loans and remittances. Stellar created a global payment network with the primary purpose of increasing the attractiveness of the current financial system by making it exceedingly simple.

The Lumen, commonly known as XLM, is the official money of the system. XLM is the de facto global fiat currency converter for the Stellar ecosystem, allowing Stellar users to instantaneously send and receive money in any currency from anywhere on the globe.

XLM allows users to transfer wealth across assets to anyone having an XLM address, regardless of currency, store of value, or fees. The platform also contains an anti-inflation mechanism, making it anti-inflation crypto. Stellar’s (XLM) marketing approach focuses on disadvantaged countries in particular. Many banks in developing nations use blockchain technology, which claims to make cross-currency transfers simple, quick, and secure.

MetaCryp Network (MTCR) – The cutting edge platform

MetaCryp Network (MTCR) is a cutting-edge platform based on the Binance Smart Chain that promises to transform the traditional and drive faster crypto acceptance in the industry through the use of NFTs, metaverse, play-to-earn, and other features made possible by blockchain technology.

The traditional gaming system is worth billions of dollars but rarely returns this value to the gamers who create it. MetaCryp Network (MTCR) not only provides a solution to this problem, but it also provides a platform where users may participate in governance to affect transaction details, reward allocations, and distribution.

The MetaCryp Network (MTCR) increases responsibility for corporate operations and financial transactions. Contract restrictions and rigorously coded subroutines keep the network running in an untrustworthy manner. The behaviours of the winners are encoded in immutable smart contracts, and their addresses are made public.

Furthermore, the presale includes many bonus offers that can earn you more Metacryp Tokens for less money. The Metacryp Token presale includes a 70% bonus when you buy with at least $3000 in fiat currency, as well as up to 42% and 62% on your second and third purchases, respectively. Finally, the referral program pays you $100 for every $400 your referee spends on the presale. The incentives can quickly add up and put you in a fantastic position on Metacryp Token.

