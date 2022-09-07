By Matthew Roscoe • 07 September 2022 • 16:20

'Role model in pandemic management': BioNTech CEO visits Israel to discuss pandemic preparedness. Image: MasterKeySystem/Shutterstock.com

BioNTech CEO Professor Ugur Sahin visited Israel on Wednesday, September 7 to discuss pandemic preparedness and potential innovative medicines research.

BioNTech SE announced on Wednesday, September 7, that Ugur Sahin, CEO and Co-founder of BioNTech, visited Israel to meet with the Minister of Economy and Industry, Major General (res.) Orna Barbivay, the Accountant General, Mr. Yali Rothenberg, and other government officials.

The visit was set to promote the potential cooperation between the State of Israel, its academic institutions and BioNTech on pandemic preparedness and discuss potential research collaborations aimed at developing innovative medicines. In addition, the discussions also included the possibility of the establishment of a research and production facility in Israel.

BioNTech said: “During the three-day visit, Prof. Sahin met with government officials, including Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon, Hebrew University President Prof. Asher Cohen, Innovation Authority CEO, Dror Bin, representatives of Hadassah Hospital and researchers from leading academic institutions in Israel, who presented him with groundbreaking research. Prof. Sahin also held a lecture at the Weizmann Institute on the potential of mRNA vaccines and therapeutics.”

Major General (res.) Orna Barbivay, Minister of Economy and Industry of Israel, said: “Israel works to find technological solutions to epidemics and diseases.

“We are not waiting for the next crisis, but are anticipating a cure and working to develop an independent capacity that will allow us to produce vaccines and scientific solutions for any future need that may be required.

“The meeting with the CEO of BioNTech, and the cooperation of the Foreign Trade Administration at the Ministry of Economy and the other entities in Israel with BioNTech and a variety of other companies, will enable optimal realisation of the potential of Israeli technologies and research for the benefit of the citizens of the country.”

BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin said: “The invitation to Israel is a great honour. With its public health initiatives, Israel has become a role model in the management of the pandemic and has made pioneering contributions to understanding the impact of COVID-19 vaccines on public health.

“We at BioNTech are committed to global public health, and as we continue to expand internationally, we look forward to strengthening and expanding our existing scientific and clinical collaborations with the State of Israel and its institutions.

“Our goal is not only to evaluate technological solutions for the pandemic preparedness of Israel, but also to establish new research collaborations to jointly advance science and develop innovations in disease areas with high unmet medical need.”

The vaccine development company added: “The outreach to BioNTech was initiated by a team led by the Accountant General at the Ministry of Finance, the Foreign Trade Administration at the Ministry of Economy and Industry, the Ministry of Health and the Prime Minister’s Office.

“Through Israel’s Economic Mission in Munich, and with the support of the kENUP Foundation, a non-profit foundation that supports research innovation in the field of health for the public benefit, a strong relationship was established with BioNTech that led to Prof. Sahin’s visit to Israel.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.