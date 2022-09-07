By Matthew Roscoe • 07 September 2022 • 11:19

BREAKING: Chelsea sack Thomas Tuchel following disastrous Champions League loss. Image: ph.FAB/Shutterstock.com

CHELSEA sack Thomas Tuchel following disastrous Champions League loss and the club’s poor start to the season.

Chelsea Football Club sacked Head Coach Thomas Tuchel on Wednesday, September 7 after losing 1-0 to Dinamo Zagreb in the London club’s first Champions League group game on Tuesday, September 6.

The club said: “On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the Club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the Club.

“Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here.”

It added: “As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the Club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition.

“Chelsea’s coaching staff will take charge of the team for training and the preparation of our upcoming matches as the Club moves swiftly to appoint a new head coach.

“There will be no further comment until a new head coach appointment is made.”

Chelsea fans reacted to the news on social media.

One person wrote: “He was never the same. Antonio Conte ruined him.”

He was never the same. Antonio Conte ruined him https://t.co/8RfgSC6ref pic.twitter.com/CJMRNK02xv — LP (@thfclp__) September 7, 2022

Another wrote: “The only sensible justification people ever gave me for Aubameyang joining Chelsea was that he’d played for Tuchel before…”

The only sensible justification people ever gave me for Aubameyang joining Chelsea was that he'd played for Tuchel before… https://t.co/u1KEk22DzM — Dan Critchlow (@afcDW) September 7, 2022

“New regime, same approach,” said another person.

“One Antonio handshake and this man’s whole career derailed 🤣😭” another person on Twitter wrote.

One Antonio handshake and this man's whole career derailed 🤣😭 https://t.co/biQDqrJzYU — Talking THFC (@TalkingTHFC) September 7, 2022

Posting a picture of former Bournemouth boss Scott Parker, who was sacked last month, one person said: “This guy is available at the moment.”

While another wrote: “This is nuts. Days after spending €300M on getting the manager exactly what he wants and backing him to the fullest, makes no sense.”

This is nuts. Days after spending €300M on getting the manager exactly what he wants and backing him to the fullest, makes no sense. https://t.co/jUy83BBbqw — Neal 🇦🇺 (@NealGardner_) September 7, 2022

