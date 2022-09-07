BREAKING: Huge explosion reported near Mariupol Airport in Ukraine

By Matthew Roscoe • 07 September 2022 • 11:46
A large explosion has been reported near Ukraine’s Mariupol Airport on Wednesday, September 7.
Reporter Moshe Schwartz posted a video alongside the caption: “Large explosion reported near Mariupol Airport.”
Large explosion reported near Mariupol Airport. pic.twitter.com/MD9RUdMP2j
— Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) September 7, 2022
Another person wrote: “Explosion is reported in the airport direction in Mariupol. Now.”
Explosion is reported in the airport direction in Mariupol. Now.#Ukraine #Mariupol pic.twitter.com/8qHHnIXd2m
— Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) September 7, 2022
One person commented following the reported explosion: “ATACMS cigarettes ™ Product Placement. Always looks good. SMOKING KILLS. So please smoke responsibly, at the Russian ammo dump!”
ATACMS cigarettes ™ Product Placement. Always looks good.
SMOKING KILLS. So please smoke responsibly, at the Russian ammo dump! https://t.co/7x8vtJvHKk
— FinanceAnalysis (@PerceptionMoney) September 7, 2022
The reported explosion near Mariupol Airport comes after a huge fire broke out at a Ukrainian fuel storage facility in Kryvyi Rih (Ukraine) on Tuesday, September 6.
The fire was the result of a Russian cruise missile strike on the oil depot.
Earlier this month, a Tochka-U Russian missile, dating back to March 2022, was reportedly discovered in Mariupol by teenagers.
This is a breaking news story, we will continue to update you when more information is made available.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories
