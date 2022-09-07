BREAKING: Huge explosion reported near Mariupol Airport in Ukraine

By Matthew Roscoe • 07 September 2022 • 11:46

VIDEOS circulating online along with early unconfirmed reports suggest that there has been a huge explosion near Mariupol Airport in Ukraine.

A large explosion has been reported near Ukraine’s Mariupol Airport on Wednesday, September 7.

Reporter Moshe Schwartz posted a video alongside the caption: “Large explosion reported near Mariupol Airport.”

Another person wrote: “Explosion is reported in the airport direction in Mariupol. Now.”

The reported explosion near Mariupol Airport comes after a huge fire broke out at a Ukrainian fuel storage facility in Kryvyi Rih (Ukraine) on Tuesday, September 6.

The fire was the result of a Russian cruise missile strike on the oil depot.

Earlier this month, a Tochka-U Russian missile, dating back to March 2022, was reportedly discovered in Mariupol by teenagers.

This is a breaking news story, we will continue to update you when more information is made available.