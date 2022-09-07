BREAKING NEWS: Shooting incident reported in Britannia, Saskatchewan, Canada Close
BREAKING: Huge explosion reported near Mariupol Airport in Ukraine

By Matthew Roscoe • 07 September 2022 • 11:46

VIDEOS circulating online along with early unconfirmed reports suggest that there has been a huge explosion near Mariupol Airport in Ukraine.

A large explosion has been reported near Ukraine’s Mariupol Airport on Wednesday, September 7.

Reporter Moshe Schwartz posted a video alongside the caption: “Large explosion reported near Mariupol Airport.”

Another person wrote: “Explosion is reported in the airport direction in Mariupol. Now.”

One person commented following the reported explosion: “ATACMS cigarettes ™ Product Placement. Always looks good. SMOKING KILLS. So please smoke responsibly, at the Russian ammo dump!”

The reported explosion near Mariupol Airport comes after a huge fire broke out at a Ukrainian fuel storage facility in Kryvyi Rih (Ukraine) on Tuesday, September 6.

The fire was the result of a Russian cruise missile strike on the oil depot.

Earlier this month, a Tochka-U Russian missile, dating back to March 2022, was reportedly discovered in Mariupol by teenagers.

This is a breaking news story, we will continue to update you when more information is made available.

Written by

Matthew Roscoe

Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

