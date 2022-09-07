By Joshua Manning • 07 September 2022 • 11:46

BREAKING NEWS: Convicted Bosnian war criminal Radoslav Brdanin dies Credit: Twitter @orasjebrcko

Convicted Bosnian war criminal Radoslav Brdanin reportedly died aged 74, on Wednesday, September 7.

Radoslav Brdanin, a convicted Bosnian war criminal reportedly died at 7.10.am after being hospitalised on Saturday, September 3, due to severe health issues.

Brdanin was reportedly suffering severe exhaustion of the organism and elevated inflammatory parameters caused by Sepsis.

Despite the efforts of the doctor, Brdjanin passed away on September 7, according to a report from the hospital.

Brdanin was former political leader of the so-called SAO Krajina, which was under Serbian control, in 2007.

In 2004, he was sentenced to 32 years imprisonment by the International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia for crimes committed during the Bosnian War.

The sentence, which he served in Denmark, was reduced by two years on appeal in 2008.

Brdanin was released on Saturday, September 2 for health reasons from which he finally passed away, as reported by Oslobodenje.

The news follows further video footage of Serbia reportedly assembling its forces on Kosovo’s border as tensions continue to rise between the nations, has begun circulating on social media, as reported on Saturday, August 27.

NATO previously commented on the rising tensions between Serbia and Kosovo following Kosovo’s new law making it mandatory for everyone, including Serbs living in Kosovo, to have a Kosovo ID card and license plate.

