By Anna Ellis • 07 September 2022 • 16:47

"Contradictory hasty and confusing" says CAEB in relation to energy-saving methods. Image: CAEB

The Confederation of Business Associations of the Balearic Islands (CAEB) has responded to the Government Decree in relation to their energy-saving methods.

“We absolutely agree with the energy saving objectives, which must be made compatible with the business activity that generates wealth and jobs,” says Carmen Planas, president of CAEB.

Carmen added: “From CAEB we appeal to dialogue with companies. We strongly support the goal of contributing to energy savings.”

“By conviction, by knowledge and by experience it is the companies that have the most knowledge of what measures to take to contribute to the energy saving objective.”

Carmen continued: “There are countless examples of this in the Balearic Islands, in all sectors. Responsible business activity can and must be combined with situations such as the ones we are experiencing,” affirmed Carmen Planas.

“As we have always done, we are at the disposal of the Government and the other social and economic agents of the Balearic Islands to comply with the regulations and contribute to the energy saving objective.”

