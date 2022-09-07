By Anna Ellis • 07 September 2022 • 14:59

Costa Blanca's Elche to study in depth the town's urban air quality. Image: Stokkete/Shutterstock.com

Elche Council is joining forces with the University of Miguel Hernandez of Elche (UMHE) to study the quality of the urban air in order to guarantee an environmentally friendly environment.

Elche Council and the Vice-Chancellor for Research at UMHE, Domingo Orozco, signed a collaboration agreement by which the municipality of Elche will provide €15,000 euros for the service, Elche Town Hall confirmed on Wednesday, September 7.

The City Council will provide €15,000 for the project in 2022 which is an amount identical to that allocated by the university. These contributions show the interest of both entities to support and promote research and knowledge in environmental matters, as well as contribute to the monitoring and control of low-emission areas.

Elche’s Minister for the Environment, Esther Diez confirmed that: “This is a key agreement for the environmental policies of the Municipal Government.”

“It will allow us to have a real picture of the direct impact of road traffic in our neighbourhoods and the general data on environmental pollution.”

Esther added: “In accordance with this, we can deploy green policies to have healthy and environmentally friendly environments.”

