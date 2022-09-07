By Anna Ellis • 07 September 2022 • 14:34

Costa Blanca's Torrevieja sees the return of "Handbol al Carrer". Image: Torrevieja Town Hall

Torrevieja will be the first stop of the new season of ‘Handbol al Carrer’, the circuit organized by the Valencian Community Handball Federation (FBMCV) to bring the sport to the streets of cities throughout the Valencian territory.

Paseo Vista Alegre, a spectacular enclave by the sea, will host the event on Saturday, September 10, Torrevieja Town Hall has confirmed.

The activity is open to all audiences and will begin at 10:30 a.m. in an innovative space that combines sport and new technologies thanks to a gaming area.

The mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolon, has declared that “these types of sporting activities in the street are a great attraction for all lovers of handball.”

“In addition, the event is being held in Paseo Vista Alegre which is such a privileged place.”

Eduardo Dolon also took the time to thank the Valencian Handball Federation for its bet again on Torrevieja to start ‘Handbol al Carrer’ and for having expanded this sporting offer with its ‘Handbol inclusiu’ program.

Through this initiative, the FBMCV intends that the mental health users of the ‘Handball we are all’ program achieve full inclusion through sport.

