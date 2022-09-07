BREAKING: Multiple people dead after hostage crisis in Marseille, France

By Matthew Roscoe • 07 September 2022 • 14:34

TRAGIC news coming out of France’s Marseille on Wednesday, September 7 after a hostage situation took place which ended in the death of two people.

The incident happened on the rue des Phocéens, Marseille, went police were called to intervene after a man was spotted with a bloodstained knife in what has been described locally as a hostage situation.

French police and emergency services found a young girl slightly injured, two other children unharmed, a woman dead and another seriously injured, who later died of her injuries.

The man is suspected of having killed his mother and injured his wife and daughter, according to the French media outlet, BFMTV.

The elite officer of France’s RAID squad plus firefighters and Marseille police cordoned off the sector.

The man was arrested.

The Marseille prosecutor’s office said the man was suffering from psychiatric problems.

A press conference on the case is scheduled for 5 pm at the Marseille judicial court. The public prosecutor of Marseille Dominique Laurens will give more details on this occasion.

The family tragedy in Marseille comes months after a man killed a family in Douvres (Ain), near Ambérieu-en-Bugey, France.

A 22-year-old man killed five members of the same family including three children on Thursday, July 21.

