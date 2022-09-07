BREAKING: Multiple people dead after hostage crisis in Marseille, France Close
French politician weighs in on European Commission/Pfizer CEO text scandal

By Matthew Roscoe • 07 September 2022 • 19:32

French politician weighs in on von der Leyen/Pfizer CEO text scandal. Image: Alexandros Michailidis/Shuttestock.com

FRENCH politician Virginie Joron told European Ombudsman, Emily O’Reilly, that she denounces the “scandalous attitude” of the European Commission regarding the von der Leyen/Pfizer CEO text scandal.

Talking about the von der Leyen/Pfizer CEO text scandal via a Twitter post on Wednesday, September 7, Joron wrote: “To the European Ombudsman, we unanimously denounce the scandalous attitude of the European Commission which protects the text messages exchanged between Mrs von der Leyen and the CEO of Pfizer.

“But even today there is no concrete solution: the institution does what it wants!” she said.

The tweet from the 48-year-old has gone viral and garnered hundreds of comments.

“How can we accept to remain under the influence of people we did not choose and who allow themselves everything? They have too much power and we are the ones who let them have it. Let’s take it away from them or from ourselves! A tyrant alone cannot tyrannise anyone!” one person wrote.

“Lack of transparency,” another said.

While another person wrote: “The European Commission continues to act in this totally outrageous way. It even dictates its policy to the States, with the addition of blackmail (fine if not respected). We must get rid of this institution that oppresses the people.”

Another person wrote: “Nothing stops them…”The kings of the world”. Thank you for your fight 👍”

The scandal all started last year when the New York Times revealed that a request from a journalist to view texts relating to the European Union’s purchase of Covid vaccines from Pfizer was denied ‘due to the Commission not keeping records of the text communications.’

In January, Emily O’Reilly issued a formal recommendation telling von der Leyen’s office to search for the texts and hand them over.

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has admitted to messaging Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla regarding the procurement of Covid vaccines.

Following the lack of transparency regarding the incident, von der Leyen was asked to resign.

