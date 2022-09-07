French politician weighs in on European Commission/Pfizer CEO text scandal

By Matthew Roscoe • 07 September 2022 • 19:32

French politician weighs in on von der Leyen/Pfizer CEO text scandal. Image: Alexandros Michailidis/Shuttestock.com

FRENCH politician Virginie Joron told European Ombudsman, Emily O’Reilly, that she denounces the “scandalous attitude” of the European Commission regarding the von der Leyen/Pfizer CEO text scandal.

Talking about the von der Leyen/Pfizer CEO text scandal via a Twitter post on Wednesday, September 7, Joron wrote: “To the European Ombudsman, we unanimously denounce the scandalous attitude of the European Commission which protects the text messages exchanged between Mrs von der Leyen and the CEO of Pfizer.

“But even today there is no concrete solution: the institution does what it wants!” she said.

À l’unanimité nous dénonçons auprès de la médiatrice européenne l’attitude scandaleuse de la Commission européenne qui protège les sms échangés entre Mme von der Leyen et le PDG de Pfizer. Mais encore aujourd’hui aucune solution concrète : l’institution fait ce qu’elle veut ! pic.twitter.com/vvrYrDmSmF — Virginie Joron (@v_joron) September 7, 2022

The tweet from the 48-year-old has gone viral and garnered hundreds of comments.

“How can we accept to remain under the influence of people we did not choose and who allow themselves everything? They have too much power and we are the ones who let them have it. Let’s take it away from them or from ourselves! A tyrant alone cannot tyrannise anyone!” one person wrote.

Comment peut-on accepter de rester sous l'emprise de gens qu'on n'a pas choisi et qui s'autorisent tout? Ils ont trop de pouvoir et c'est nous qui leur laissons ce pouvoir. Retirons leurs ou retirons nous! Un tyran tout seul ne peut tyranniser personne ! — Denise VADROUX (@DVadroux) September 7, 2022

“Lack of transparency,” another said.

While another person wrote: “The European Commission continues to act in this totally outrageous way. It even dictates its policy to the States, with the addition of blackmail (fine if not respected). We must get rid of this institution that oppresses the people.”

La Commission européenne ne cesse d'agir de cette façon, totalement scandaleuse. Elle dicte même sa politique aux États, avec en plus un chantage (amende si non respect). Il faut se débarrasser de cette institution qui opprime les peuples. https://t.co/coAeOkA28r — Thomas Duin (@thomas_duin) September 7, 2022

Another person wrote: “Nothing stops them…”The kings of the world”. Thank you for your fight 👍”

Plus rien ne les arrête…"Les rois du monde"

Merci à vous pour votre combat 👍 — Annick (@lando_annick) September 7, 2022

The scandal all started last year when the New York Times revealed that a request from a journalist to view texts relating to the European Union’s purchase of Covid vaccines from Pfizer was denied ‘due to the Commission not keeping records of the text communications.’

In January, Emily O’Reilly issued a formal recommendation telling von der Leyen’s office to search for the texts and hand them over.

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has admitted to messaging Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla regarding the procurement of Covid vaccines.

Following the lack of transparency regarding the incident, von der Leyen was asked to resign.