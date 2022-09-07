BREAKING: Huge fire breaks out in Elviria Marbella (Spain)

By Matthew Roscoe • 07 September 2022 • 15:22

VIDEOS have emerged online showing a huge fire that has broken out in Marbella’s Elviria on Wednesday, September 7.

The Andalucian forest firefighting service, Plan Infoca, is currently battling a blaze that has broken out in Elviria, Marbella (Málaga). Videos show the extent of the blaze.

The Plan Infoca wrote on Twitter that two helicopters, two fire engines and a crew of over 50 were at the scene.

🔴 ACTUALIZAMOS | #IFMarbella. Se amplían medios. En estos momentos se encuentran movilizados:

🚁 1 Súper Puma

🚁 1 Semipesado

👨🏻‍🚒 54 Bomberos forestales

👨🏻‍🚒 2 Técnicos de operaciones

👨🏻‍🚒 1 Agente de medioambiente

🚒 2 Autobombas pic.twitter.com/uzXrDzzzvn — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) September 7, 2022

According to initial reports, firefighters were dispatched to the scene at around 2.32 pm.

One person posted a video on Instagram with the caption: “Fire 🔥 in Elviria.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marbella Se Queja (@marbellasequeja2021)

While another person wrote: “It’s getting complicated 🔥 coming close to homes.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marbella Se Queja (@marbellasequeja2021)

The fire in Malaga’s Marbella comes after firefighters in Malaga city made a tragic discovery on the evening of Friday, August 26.

Fire crews had turned out to tackle a house fire but once the flames had been extinguished and the property ventilated of smoke, the lifeless body of a 60-year-old male was found.