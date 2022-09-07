BREAKING: Huge fire breaks out in Elviria Marbella (Spain)

By Matthew Roscoe • 07 September 2022 • 15:22
The Andalucian forest firefighting service, Plan Infoca, is currently battling a blaze that has broken out in Elviria, Marbella (Málaga). Videos show the extent of the blaze.
The Plan Infoca wrote on Twitter that two helicopters, two fire engines and a crew of over 50 were at the scene.
🔴 ACTUALIZAMOS | #IFMarbella. Se amplían medios. En estos momentos se encuentran movilizados: 🚁 1 Súper Puma🚁 1 Semipesado👨🏻🚒 54 Bomberos forestales👨🏻🚒 2 Técnicos de operaciones👨🏻🚒 1 Agente de medioambiente🚒 2 Autobombas pic.twitter.com/uzXrDzzzvn
— INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) September 7, 2022
🔴 ACTUALIZAMOS | #IFMarbella. Se amplían medios. En estos momentos se encuentran movilizados: 🚁 1 Súper Puma🚁 1 Semipesado👨🏻🚒 54 Bomberos forestales👨🏻🚒 2 Técnicos de operaciones👨🏻🚒 1 Agente de medioambiente🚒 2 Autobombas pic.twitter.com/uzXrDzzzvn
— INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) September 7, 2022
According to initial reports, firefighters were dispatched to the scene at around 2.32 pm.
One person posted a video on Instagram with the caption: “Fire 🔥 in Elviria.”
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Marbella Se Queja (@marbellasequeja2021)
A post shared by Marbella Se Queja (@marbellasequeja2021)
While another person wrote: “It’s getting complicated 🔥 coming close to homes.”
The fire in Malaga’s Marbella comes after firefighters in Malaga city made a tragic discovery on the evening of Friday, August 26.
Fire crews had turned out to tackle a house fire but once the flames had been extinguished and the property ventilated of smoke, the lifeless body of a 60-year-old male was found.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.