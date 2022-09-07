Flight from Gatwick to Iceland squawks “7700” emergency in mid air incident

The plane was reportedly unable to land in Iceland due to fog, causing it to issue the emergency squawk code before being diverted to Glasgow airport in Scotland.

The A319-111 plane had reportedly left Gatwick Airport at 6.05am BST with a scheduled arrival time, in Iceland, at 8.10am GMT.

The flight route shown on global flight tracking service Flightradar24 showed that the plane turned around before heading towards Glasgow.

The 7700 squawk code is used by pilots or flight crew staff to alert Air Traffic Control of any emergency aboard an aircraft.

The news follows reports of an EasyJet flight headed from Turin to London that issued an emergency ‘7700’ alert before landing in Gatwick, on June 13.

The easyJet flight, number EZY73WP 9H-SLH, issued an emergency 7700 squawk, to alert a general emergency to Gatwick Airport.

The flight reportedly landed safely at Gatwick Airport with no official reason to the squawk being given .

