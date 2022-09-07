By Joshua Manning • 07 September 2022 • 8:16

Huge day for Ukraine with 20 Russian tanks destroyed in latest combat losses update Credit: Evgeniyqw/Shutterstock.com

On Wednesday, September 7, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine published official updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war.

Ukraine’s latest combat losses inflicted on Russian forces were shared on Twitter:

⚡️ The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published a summary of combat losses of the Russian troops as of September 7. pic.twitter.com/2j1bXdoqM6 — FLASH (@Flash_news_ua) September 7, 2022

The number of Russian soldiers killed by Ukraine’s forces now sits at 50,610 after another 460 soldiers were reportedly killed.

In addition Ukraine’s Forces have allegedly destroyed 20 more Russian tanks adding up to a total of 2097 tanks being destroyed since the beginning of the Ukraine-Russia war.

Ukraine also reported the destruction of four Russian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), 15 artillery system and 36 Armoured Personnel Vehicles.

According to the report by the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Russia continues to focus its efforts on establishing full control over the territory of the Donetsk oblast, maintaining the temporarily captured districts of the Kherson oblast, part of the Kharkiv oblast, Zaporizhzhia oblast, and Mykolaiv oblast.

Over the past 24 hours, Russia has launched more than seven missile and 25 air strikes on military and civilian objects on the territory of Ukraine.

To do this, it made up to 20 flights. In particular, infrastructure was affected in the areas of Kharkiv, Velyki Prohody, Bilohirka, Kostromka, Sukhy Stavok and Bezimenne settlements.

Units of Ukraine Defence Forces are hold their positions to prevent Russian Forces from advancing deep into the territory of Ukraine.

During the day, in order to support the actions of the land grouping, the Air Force of the Ukrainiane Defence Forces carried out 27 strikes and destroyed ammunition depots, inflicted damage on almost 40 strongholds and places of accumulation of manpower and equipment.

In general, Ukraine air defense units reportedly destroyed: a Su-25 aircraft, a Ka-52 helicopter, an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and five X-101 cruise missiles.

As a result of the fire impact issued by Ukraine, damage was caused to seven Russian command points and 13 objects of concentration of Russian manpower.

Radar stations and communication stations, bridge and pontoon crossings, three warehouses of ammunition and fuel and oil of different levels fell into the affected area – thereby significantly reducing the combat and logistical capabilities of Russian Forces.

The news comes after the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine published official updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war, on Monday, September 5.

