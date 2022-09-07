By Matthew Roscoe • 07 September 2022 • 12:09

Kazakhstan "appreciates long-standing strategic partnership with UK" as PM welcomes Liz Truss. Image: Kazakhstan Government/Official

THE president of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, sent a congratulatory telegram to Prime Minister Liz Truss of the United Kingdom.

“Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on his own behalf has congratulated Liz Truss on becoming Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland,” the Kazakhstan government wrote on Wednesday, September 7.

The President expressed confidence that during Liz Truss’s term in office, Great Britain will continue its steadfast progress towards building a yet more prosperous and resilient society.

President Tokayev wrote: “Kazakhstan highly appreciates its long-standing strategic partnership with the UK that rests on strong bonds of friendship, shared values and priorities.

“In this vein, please rest assured of my readiness to work closely with you to further elevate the Kazakh-British multifaceted cooperation and coordinate our approaches on the pressing global issues.”

On Monday, September 5, it was announced that Liz Truss had won the Conservative leadership election and would become the next Prime Minister of the UK.

Then on Tuesday, September 6, Liz Truss met with the Queen to be sworn in as the new Prime Minister of the UK.

She then began work to reshuffle and reform her government team.

Within an hour of stepping inside No10 Downing Street, Liz Truss started her expected clear-out of high-profile cabinet ministers. She went straight for the big guns, with Dominic Raab, the Justice Secretary and Lord Chancellor – who was also the deputy Prime Minister – being fired along with Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

Other appointments were: Therese Coffey as deputy PM and the Health Secretary in place of Steve Barclay.

James Cleverly as Foreign Secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng as Chancellor of the Exchequer. Suella Braverman replaced Priti Patel as Home Secretary, following her resignation on Monday, September 5.

