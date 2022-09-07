By Joshua Manning • 07 September 2022 • 11:31

Lucky winner from Spain's Navarra scoops €1M in EuroMillions lottery draw Credit: Ascannio/Shutterstock.com

Spain’s Navarra has seen one lucky winner who participated in the EuroMillions lotteryy draw of Tuesday, September 6.

The EuroMillions lottery winner’s ticket was validated in Tudela, Navarra, Spain, specifically at Despacho Receptor No. 62,505 located at Calle Ador, 1, as stated in the official announcement by Spain’s Loterías y Apuestas del Estado.

There was no First Category winner meaning that nobody matched the combination of five numbers and two stars.

The winning numbers were: 10 – 44 – 7 – 29 – 22 with stars 4 – 5.

In the Second Category there were two winners in Spain, one in the Lottery Administration nº 71 in Valencia, located on Archiduque Carlos, 1 and the other through the official internet channel of Loterías y Apuestas del Estado.

The next EuroMillions lottery draw, which will be on Friday, September 9 will see a special jackpot of €130 million for First Category winners.

The news follows reports of a woman in Alicante, Spain, who won a whopping €1.2 million lottery, turning her life around in an instant.

The lottery winner, was a female beggar in the La Florida neighbourhood of Alicante, Spain, who purchased a lottery ticket from a local tobacconist shop.

The winning ticket had all six matching numbers, winning the woman a massive €1,271,491 prize.

“You’ve made my life easier,” was the celebratory cry with which she entered the tobacconist’s shop that sold her the ticket, located at number 70, Avenida de Orihuela.

