By Anna Ellis • 07 September 2022 • 17:23
Mallorca's humidity levels are unlikely to change over the next couple of days. Image: AEMET
Pollensa registered the highest temperature in Mallorca on Tuesday, September 6, with a reading of 35C.
The rest of the week and into the weekend highs of around 34C and 35C are forecast for the interior and the northeast.
Maria Jose confirmed there could be some showers on Thursday, September 8, but explained that there is no specific front and that the islands will remain “under the influence of the warm Saharan air mass”.
She suggested that there is a greater probability of rain and thunderstorms on Saturday.
