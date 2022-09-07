By Anna Ellis • 07 September 2022 • 13:29

Mallorca's Manacor to add 25 olive trees to the city centre's streets and squares. Image: Manacor Council

The Manacor Town Council has placed twenty-five young olive trees in different streets and squares in the city centre.

The aim and function of this action is to “provide vegetation in those streets and areas where it is difficult to plant trees without having to carry out major works,” confirmed Sebastia Llodra, the environmental delegate.

The olive trees have been placed in carrer del Convent, placa del Convent, carrer del Rei, carrer del Pare Andreu Fernández, carrer de l’Estrella, carrer d’en Jaume II, placa de les Verdures, carrer del capella Pere Llull, carrer d’en Bosch and carrer de la Soledat, Manacor Town Hall has confirmed.

These young trees, making Manacor greener, also allow for the reinforcement of cul de sacs and border areas for pedestrians. The olive trees, now in a growth phase, make the centre more pleasant.

The Mayor of Manacor, Miquel Oliver, has requested: “We ask the residents of the centre and also all those who walk or sit down there to take care of the trees and not to damage them.”

“A friendlier and greener Manacor is up to all of us”, concluded the Mayor.

The Department of the Environment will extend this action to other areas with similar characteristics.

