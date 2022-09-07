By Anna Ellis • 07 September 2022 • 16:29

Mallorca's Puerto Andratx recovers Caileen the veteran sailboat of Dunkirk. Image: P Phillips/Shutterstock.com

Thanks to the remarkable efforts of divers and sailing club workers the sailboat, Caileen, was brought to the surface of the water on Tuesday, September 6

The 105-year-old boat sank in Mallorca’s Puerto Andratx on Monday, September 5, Majorca Daily Bulletin confirmed.

Containment barriers were placed around the sailboat in an effort to prevent any spillage during efforts to refloat it.

Fortunately, no one was aboard the boat when it sank. Caileen was undergoing paint work and was covered in a tarpaulin.

The boat retains a varied history and rumour has it that Caileen was at Dunkirk during the Second World War.

For several years the boat had been anchored in front of the Villa Italia Hotel and its owner made irregular visits.

