By Matthew Roscoe • 07 September 2022 • 13:28

MISSING PERSON: Help wanted to find David Martinez Donoso who went missing in Marbella-Malaga. Image: Marbella se queja/Facebook

A MISSING person post has been making the rounds on the social media platform Facebook on Wednesday, September 7 as family and friends of David Martinez Donoso desperately try to locate their loved one.

Forty-eight-year David Martinez Donoso was last seen in the plaza de los naranjos in Marbella, Malaga.

The Facebook post read: “Help this man has disappeared. If you have seen him or know anything please contact the family, they are very worried. He has been reported to the police.”

