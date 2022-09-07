By Guest Writer • 07 September 2022 • 13:33

Craig David presents TS5 Credit: www.craigdavid.com

NO stranger to the Costa del Sol Craig David returns and the talented DJ and top British singer will be thrilling concert goers at the popular Puente Romano Tennis Club on Thursday September 15.

This is a perfect venue for music and has hosted some of the world’s top entertainers over the years and Craig David ranks equally with those who have played there before.

With some 12 albums under his belt, he rose to fame at the age of 18 when he sang and had a huge hit with garage duo Artful Dodger and their song Re-Rewind (The Crowd Say Bo Selecta) and he has gone from strength to strength since then.

More recently, he re-invented himself with the TS5 sessions which began in the comforts of his own home in Miami where he hosted and acted as DJ at weekly house parties, which he then chose to share with the world via Soundcloud.

This led to Craig jetting across the world presenting TS5 in some of the best and most fashionable venues around, but he has never forgot his love of singing and the Puente Romano audience can enjoy all sides of the musician who has won numerous awards.

For this one off Andalucian performance, he will be supported international artists Trevis, Black Desert, Malik and Cello Femme

To obtain tickets what promises a spectacular night and cost from €50 per person send an email to [email protected].

