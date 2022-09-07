By Joshua Manning • 07 September 2022 • 9:06

President of Belarus congratulates President of Brazil on Independence Day Credit: Leonid Altman/Shutterstock.com

President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus has congratulated President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil on Independence Day, as reported on Wednesday, September 7.

The President of Belarus’ official message of congratulations to the President of Brazil on Independence Day stated:

“On behalf of the Belarusian people and on behalf of himself, President Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil on Independence Day.”

“Consistent development of friendly and full-fledged relations with your country, an important pole in the modern geopolitical system and one of the world’s strongest economies, remains a very important direction of the foreign policy of the Republic of Belarus.”

“This year we have marked the thirtieth anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties. Over this time we have done a lot to build up a really mutually beneficial interstate dialogue,” the message runs.”

“The Head of State expressed conviction that the strong contacts between Minsk and Brasilia would withstand the trials of the current uneasy time, allow filling the bilateral agenda with new specific content and making the existing opportunities for cooperation efficient.”

The news of the President of Belarus congratulating the President of Brazil on Independence Day follows reports of President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus extending an invite to anyone who wished to become a citizen of the nation in a meeting to discuss amendments to the citizenship legislation and amnesty on Tuesday, September 6.

