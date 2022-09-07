By Joshua Manning • 07 September 2022 • 8:47

President Putin proposes restriction of grain exports from Ukraine to Europe Credit: Twitter @tass_agency

President Putin suggested thinking about a restriction grain exports from Ukraine to Europe, while speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum, as reported on Wednesday, September 7.

President Putin’s proposal on a restriction for grain exports from Ukraine to Europe will reportedly be discussed with Recep Tayyip Erdoğan the President of the Republic of Türkiye.

In addition, Russian-state news agency Tass, shared video footage of Putin speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum claiming that Western countries are trying to preserve a world order that only benefits them:

Западные страны пытаются сохранить выгодный только им мировой порядок, постоянно меняют правила и сами нарушают их, заявил Владимир Путин: https://t.co/SB0S6IcyGa Видео: ТАСС/Ruptly#ВЭФ2022 pic.twitter.com/k2hMvBmVp4 — ТАСС (@tass_agency) September 7, 2022

“Western countries are trying to maintain a world order that benefits only them, constantly changing the rules and breaking them themselves”, stated Vladimir Putin, President of Russia.

Putin’s comments on grain exports from Ukraine to Europe come after Spain sent 25 40- foot containers to transport 600 tonnes of Ukrainian grain by train, in a new pilot project, as reported on Wednesday, August 10.

Spain’s latest Ukrainian grain transportation project by train has been organised by the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda (Mitma) as an alternative or complement to the maritime mode at a time marked by the invasion of Russia and the limitations in the Black Sea ports.

This is a pilot test with which the Ministry seeks to demonstrate the technical and economic viability of rail transport of cereal through the rail motorway that crosses Europe from Lodz (Poland) to Barcelona Can Tunis (Spain).