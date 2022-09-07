By Joshua Manning • 07 September 2022 • 15:43

Pro-Russian Ukrainian breakaway states collect 1.5 Billion Roubles for militias Credit: Tomas Ragina/Shutterstock.com

The pro-Russian Ukrainian breakaway states of the Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics have reportedly collected 1.5 Billion Roubles for their armed militias as of Wednesday, September 7.

The news of the pro-Russian Ukrainian breakaway states collecting 1.5 Billion Roubles for their respective militias was shared by Denis Pushilin, the Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic on his official telegram:

“Exactly three months ago our project “All for Victory! We help the LNR and DNR People’s Militia together with you.”

“As of today, 1.5 billion roubles have been collected. The money has been transferred by 520 thousand citizens and organisations. ”

Already delivered to the front line:

– 6,000 sets of clothing;

– 4,000 bulletproof vests and helmets;

– 3,000 personal protective equipment;

– 500 sights of various types;

– 300 binoculars;

– 400 copters;

– 100 generators;

– 200 thermal imaging and night vision devices.

“An unmanned aerial vehicle control training centre has been established in Donetsk. A tactical medicine training module has also been opened there.”

“Graduates of the centre are given copters and medical kits to take to the front, which they can use immediately. And most importantly – it saves lives.”

“Thank you all for your support and contribution to the victory!”

The news comes after Denis Pushilin, the Head of the Ukrainian breakaway state of the Donetsk People’s Republic congratulated the Chechen Republic on its 100th anniversary, as reported on Tuesday, September 6.

