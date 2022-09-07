By Joshua Manning • 07 September 2022 • 12:05

Russian weightlifter and former European champion Adam Magilov arrested in Moscow Credit: Telegram @bazabazon

Adam Magilov, a Russian weightlifter and former European champion has been arrested in Moscow, as reported on Wednesday, September 7.

Russian weightlifter and former European champion, 29-year-old Adam Maligov has been arrested in Moscow for robbery.

Previously he had been arrested for stealing in supermarket chains Auchan and Magnit, but now he has allegedly robbed two girls.

Maligov and an accomplice robbed two girls, when they broke into a flat on Leningradskoye Shosse and, threatened them with a knife and a gun.

The pair allegedly stole 31,000 roubles worth of belongings from the two women. They stole a telephone, a charger, earrings and even headphones.

Russian news agency Baza stated:

“The former athlete Maligov failed to hide from the investigation and was detained together with an accomplice. Now the man is awaiting trial for robbery.”

“This is the third time Maligov has been caught robbing. However, before that, he preferred only grocery shops: in April 2019, Maligov was detained for robbing groceries for 6,000 rubles in Ashan, and in the summer of the same year, he and his brother robbed Magnit.”

The news of Russian weightlifter Adam Magilov being arrested in Moscow follows reports of Russian commandant Artem Bardin dying after being hospitalised following a car bomb explosion in Russian-occupied Berdyansk, Ukraine, as reported on Tuesday, September 6.

