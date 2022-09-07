By Anna Ellis • 07 September 2022 • 12:50

Spain finances 50 per cent discounts for 42 intercity bus lines. Image; Spanish government

The Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda (MITMA) is financing discounts on season tickets and multi-journey tickets for 42 state-owned intercity bus lines.

The discounts are aimed at recurrent users who purchase the tickets between September 1 and December 31.

The Spanish government have confirmed the door is open to extending their use by a further month until January 31 2023.

The government has set aside €5M to finance this temporary direct aid.

The aim is to help alleviate the burden on citizens’ pockets in the midst of the price increases resulting from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

It is also hoped it will encourage the use of public transport to reduce energy consumption and the carbon footprint.

The subsidies are aimed at companies that operate this type of state-owned bus routes throughout Spain and which had season tickets and multi-journey tickets before the measure came into force.

The complete list of the 42 state-owned intercity bus lines with discounted season tickets is available on the website of the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda.

