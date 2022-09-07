By Anna Ellis • 07 September 2022 • 15:57

Spain joins UN call to combat air pollution on International Clean Air Day. Image: Spanish government

The Ministry for Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (MITECO) is going to start a collaboration with Radio Nacional de Espana (RNE) to provide daily information on air quality in our country.

Under the slogan “The Air We Share”, MITECO aims to highlight the transboundary nature of air pollution and the need for regional cooperation and collective action.

It also aims to raise awareness of the impacts of air pollution and highlight the links between clean air, climate change and economic development, the Spanish government confirmed on Wednesday, September 7.

International Clean Air Day, which has been celebrated annually since 2020 on September 7 aims to mobilise all relevant stakeholders to improve international cooperation to combat air pollution.

It also aims to serve as a platform to strengthen global solidarity and political momentum for action to improve air quality.

The hope is to improve global knowledge on air pollution by providing scientific evidence, data and tools to help governments, the private sector, communities and individuals make decisions and take actions to improve air quality and protect health and livelihoods.

