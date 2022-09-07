By Joshua Manning • 07 September 2022 • 12:31

Spanish pensioner loses all her driving licence points after taking son's fines Credit: Photobac/Shutterstock.com

Soledad, a 73-year-old Spanish pensioner has lost all her driving licence points after taking the blame for her son’s fines, as reported on Wednesday, September 7.

The Spanish pensioner spoke on the loss of her driving licence points stating:

“My son was unlucky. He ran a red light, the one at Paseo de la Castellana in Madrid, and a few days later, he was caught speeding.”

“The fact is that two fines arrived home, each with the loss of four points. He had to work and take the children to school every morning and I told him that as I didn’t drive much, he should identify me as the driver.”

“That’s how I lost 8 points in one go”, stated Soledad, under a fake name, in an interview with NIUS.

“After a few months my other son did the same thing to me. He re-identified me as a driver for his infractions and I was left with zero points. I lost all my points. I have been without points for more than five years and I have done nothing to get them back,” she continued.

“Now I regret it very much, because from time to time I would like or need to take the car, even if it’s just to do the shopping or to take my husband to the doctor”, explained Soledad.

“For example, the other day my husband was ill and as I can’t take the car I had to call a Cabify to take him to the hospital. It was a disaster. I have to get my points back, I’m not going to make it through the winter”, she stated.

“If I want to get them back, I would have to do the course which lasts a weekend and I think I only get six points. As so many years have gone by, maybe they’ve given me some, because what is certain is that I haven’t committed any more offences,”she said.

One thing is clear to him. “I have to get serious and do it, but yes, no more giving my points to my children, I want them to be careful”.

According to the Director of Automovilistas Eruopeos Avocados (AEA), Mario Arnaldo:

“Spain is the country in the European Union with the most offending grandmothers. There are many older people who make little use of their cars and who ‘give away’ their points to family members who commit offences and who have not been identified.”

The news follows a UK poll undertaken by the AA of more than 13,000 motorists found that three in five were unaware of changes to the Highway Code and had not read them.

