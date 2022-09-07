By Anna Ellis • 07 September 2022 • 13:08

Spain grants aid for the production of short films on projects worth €1M. Image: Spanish Government

The Ministry of Culture and Sport, through the Instituto de la Cinematografía y las Artes Audiovisuales (ICAA), has granted aid for the production of short films.

A total of 42 projects out of 359 applicants have been awarded grants according to the Spanish government on Wednesday, September 7.

Of the 42 projects that have been awarded grants, 27 fall into the category of special cinematographic, cultural or social value.

6 projects fall into the animation category and 9 projects into the documentary category.

Of the total number of applicant projects, 5 were international co-productions, and one of the projects, a minority co-production with Germany, was the beneficiary.

In animation projects, 50 per cent have women exclusively in directing and 67 per cent in script writing. 50 per cent have female executive producers and 100 per cent have a technical team with at least 40 per cent female representation in positions of responsibility.

