By Joshua Manning • 07 September 2022 • 9:17

Ukraine destroys Russian Su-25 attack aircraft and Ka-52 helicopter Credit: Fasttailwind/Shutterstock.com

Ukraine’s Armed Forces destroyed a Russian Su-25 aircraft, a Ka-52 helicopter and five cruise missiles on Tuesday, September 6.

Ukraine reported the destruction of a Russian Su-25 aircraft and a Ka-52 helicopter on the official Facebook page of by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The statement read:

“In general, the air defense units of our troops destroyed: a Su-25 aircraft, a Ka-52 helicopter, an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and five X-101 cruise missiles.”

“Missile troops and artillery of land groupings continue to carry out the tasks of fire damage to manpower and combat equipment, counter-battery combat, disruption of the enemy’s control system and logistical support.”

“In general, as a result of the fire impact, damage was caused to 7 command points and 13 objects of concentration of enemy manpower. ”

“Radar stations and communication stations, bridge and pontoon crossings, 3 warehouses of ammunition and fuel and oil of different levels fell into the affected area – thereby significantly reducing the combat and logistical capabilities of the occupiers.”

The news comes after footage of Ukraine Mi-24 attack helicopters striking Russian positions in the Donetsk region appeared on social media on Wednesday, September 7.

A Ukraine Paratrooper previously destroyed a Russian Ka-52 “Alligator” helicopter, reported by the 80th Independent Airborne Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

