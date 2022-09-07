VertoChain, Cardano, and Polygon: The Next Cryptocurrencies to stack your wallet with

By EWN • 07 September 2022 • 15:12

The DeFi sector has witnessed tremendous growth in the past few years. Many people have chosen it over the centralised system of traditional banking. A lot of decentralized crypto tokens have been created. Unfortunately, most do not cater to their users. However, VertoChain (VERT) is here to alter this dysfunctional structure.

VertoChain (VERT) is a decentralised crypto platform with the sole purpose of catering to the financial needs of its users. Built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), it will integrate smart contracts into its system to make transactions free, automated, and trustless. The developers aim to enable users to manage their digital assets across multiple blockchains effectively.

While VertoChain (VERT) might still be a new cryptocurrency, you might want to stack it up in your wallet just like Cardano (ADA) and Polygon (MATIC), the two already established tokens with so much potential.

Here is what we know and why we think you should consider having these cryptocurrencies.

VertoChain

VertoChain (VERT) is a decentralised protocol that is coming to fix the shortcomings of the decentralised finance (DeFi) sector. They are building an ecosystem that will provide unmatched and safe service to all its users.

It will be built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and will integrate the Proof-Of Stake (PoS) system. This will ensure efficient and fast validation of transactions. Also, the transaction cost will be 35 times cheaper with less congestion.

Also, its creation on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) facilitates the incorporation of smart contracts, interoperability, and compatibility with other Ethereum Virtual Machine-capable blockchains like Avalanche, Binance Smart Chain, Solana, Tezos, and Ethereum. Hence, there will be swapping of digital assets across these five blockchains.

With enticing features such as multi-chain farming, yield farming, liquidity provision, and peer-to-peer trading, VertoChain (VERT) seeks to enable its users to gain financial freedom.

Its decentralisation will allow members of its community, especially token holders, to have a say in decisions concerning the platform. Also, the source code will be published on GitHub, and the code will be constantly improved and strengthened. This will drastically reduce hacking possibilities, ensuring that users’ assets are always safe.

A total of 500 million tokens will be available once it launches and about 150 million have been released in its presale period already going on. Bonuses will be available at each presale stage depending on the coin used. Purchasing VertoChain (VERT) with Solana (SOL) affords you a 10% bonus.

Cardano

Being one of the largest and oldest cryptos in the coin market, Cardano (ADA) aims to provide the world with the best financial solutions that are long-lasting and sustainable. They aim to change the status quo by bringing a unique advisory and inventory management approach.

Cardano (ADA) refers to itself as the first third-generation with the purpose of tackling problems related to interoperability, sustainability, and scalability on crypto platforms. Built on the Ouroboros Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, it reduces energy expenditure, hence, faster transactions at a low cost.

Its native token, ADA, is among the top-ranking and most valuable cryptocurrencies. It boasts of being the only coin with scientific philosophy and a research-driven approach. Therefore, its open source and decentralised blockchain go through stringent peer-review processes by programmers and scientists.

Polygon

Polygon (MATIC) is a decentralised scaling platform that aims to draw the world to Ethereum (ETH) and also believes that Web3 is meant for all. To foster this, they are providing infrastructures and systems needed for the application of Web3.

Its Ethereum (ETH) compatibility and scalability enable its users to enjoy the advantages of both platforms. It enables fast and low-cost transactions on Ethereum using Layer 2 sidechains. Hence, users can deposit Ethereum tokens to a Polygon smart contract, interact with it on Polygon and withdraw them back to Ethereum main chain.

Polygon (MATIC) also operates on the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) system. Users can delegate their MATIC to validators and earn rewards when they stake their MATIC. It is an added advantage to its other benefits.

These three coins hold so much potential with all the features they will and are already offering. The launching of VertoChain (VERT) will most likely fix up the DeFi sector while leading its users on the path to financial freedom. Having seen the advantages of these coins, you might as well consider stacking them up in your wallet.

VertoChain (VERT)

Presale: https://up.vertochain.io

Website: http://vertochain.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/VertoChainOfficial

Sponsored