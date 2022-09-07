By Joshua Manning • 07 September 2022 • 13:00

WATCH: Russian energy company Gazprom shares video of Europe freezing during winter Credit: Twitter @Gerashchenko_en

Russian state-controlled energy company Gazprom attempted to intimidate Europe with a video of showing the dire consequences of a freezing winter.

Russian Gazprom’s video aimed at intimidating Europe before the “freezing” winter was widely shared on Twitter:

“🤡 “Gazprom” is trying to intimidate Europe, but so far they have only managed to make it laugh.”

“”Gazprom” has published a video titled “It’s going to be a long winter”. In the video, the company cuts off gas and shows how an “ice age” is coming to #Europe.”

To which another user responded: “Wont be cold for russia, they will have plenty of rubles only worth using for their fire.’

wont be cold for russia, they will have plenty of rubles only worth using for their fire — 🌻 Fertilizer Finder 🌻 (@ManiacMagic1) September 5, 2022

The two-minute clip titled “Winter will be Long”, shows Europe freezing due to the lack of Russian gas imports, after the tensions caused by the Russian-Ukraine war.

In the video, a Gazprom worker turns off the gas supply, causing clouds of ice to engulf London, Paris, Berlin and Brussels.

“Russian Gazprom published a video “Winter will be big” where company turns off gas flow & ice age begins in Europe. ”

Two further users tweeted:

“Do they really think they can kill thousands of Ukrainians, capture territories of another country, and Europe will look the other way, afraid of gas blackmail?”

“They forget our winters are much milder than in Russia. I have no gas in my house at all so it won’t bother me. For those that do have gas, I’m sure their governments have already made arrangements. This pathetic attempt at blackmail won’t work. We don’t need Russian oil or gas!”

They forget our winters are much milder than in Russia. I have no gas in my house at all so it won’t bother me. For those that do have gas, I’m sure their governments have already made arrangements. This pathetic attempt at blackmail won’t work. We don’t need Russian oil or gas! — Lady Justice Rules 💙🇪🇺🇺🇦💛 (@JusticeRules4) September 5, 2022

Another user wrote: “It’s not going to happen… I’m in the worst hit country… I’ll ride it out… slava Ukrainian… 🇺🇦🇬🇧”

It’s not going to happen… I’m in the worst hit country… I’ll ride it out… slava Ukrainian… 🇺🇦🇬🇧 — 🇺🇦🇪🇺🇬🇧 Dave, the Carbon based work unit.. (@Dave97033566) September 5, 2022

Following Russia’s Gazprom’s video on Europe the Prime Minister of Spain promised that Spain would not be affected by the lack of Russian gas currently seen in Europe, as reported on Tuesday, September 6.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.