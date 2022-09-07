Watch – Telling someone you do mean yes is not always easy

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 07 September 2022 • 23:44

Spain recently introduced the “Only yes is yes law” to try and deal with the many incidents of unwarranted sexual attention and rape.

Rape and unwanted sexual attention is a serious problem not only in Spain but in most countries across the world, one that the Spanish government has gone to great lengths to try and bring an end to.

But according to the website PoliciaH50, which follows crime cases, the law has caused some confusion and some lighter moments.

The “Only yes is yes law” is deadly serious with as many as 3.42 /100,00o residents being raped annually according to website www.worldpopulationreview.com. That’s more than 1,500 reported and tried cases, with the number thought to be significantly higher, particularly where gang rapes are involved.

Many of these cases have received significant media coverage, specifically in how they were dealt with by the law. Only yes is yes was designed to remove any ambiguity, but it has caused some to go to extreme lengths to ensure they do not fall foul of the law.

The video is not intended to make light of a serious problem or to offend, but rather to highlight the funnier side of the difficulties that can arise understanding when yes is yes and no means no.

