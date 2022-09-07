By Joshua Manning • 07 September 2022 • 8:06

WATCH: Ukraine Mi-24 attack helicopters strike Russian position in Donetsk Credit: Blik Sergey/Shutterstock.com

Footage of Ukraine Mi-24 attack helicopters striking Russian positions in the Donetsk region appeared on social media on Wednesday, September 7.

Footage of Ukraine Mi-24 attack helicopters striking Russian positions in Donetsk was shared on Twitter:

“A pair of Ukrainian Mi-24 attack helicopters strike Russian positions somewhere in the Donetsk region.”

To which another user responded:A pair of Ukrainian Mi-24 attack helicopters strike Russian positions (observed by 80th AB Brigade drone) #Verkhnokamyanske, Donetsk Oblast, @GeoConfirmed 48.865234. 38.220471″

A pair of Ukrainian Mi-24 attack helicopters strike Russian positions (observed by 80th AB Brigade drone) #Verkhnokamyanske, Donetsk Oblast, @GeoConfirmed 48.865234. 38.220471 https://t.co/PZayQsQQpD pic.twitter.com/APVorYq0cj — Neonhandrail (@neonhandrail) September 7, 2022

The 80th Separate Air Assault Brigade is an airmobile formation of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces that traces its history back to the 80th Airborne Regiment which was formed in 1955 as part of the Soviet airborne’s 7th Guards Airborne Division.

The regiment transferred to the 104th Guards Airborne Division four years later, going on to participated in Operation Whirlwind in 1956 and Operation Danube in 1968.

The regiment was disbanded and used to form the 39th and 40th Separate Air Assault Brigades of the Soviet Army in 1979.

The brigade fought in the War in Donbass, and was redesignated as an air assault brigade in 2015.

The news follows a Ukraine Paratrooper’s destruction of the Russian Ka-52 “Alligator” helicopter, reported by the 80th Independent Airborne Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

