By Joshua Manning • 08 September 2022 • 11:14
Albania plans "drastic" energy saving measures due to Ukraine-Russia war Credit: Elif Bayraktar/Shutterstock.com
Speaking on Albania’s energy saving measures caused by the Ukraine-Russia war Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Belinda Balluku said that some radical measures are needed to save energy.
“Regarding the 800 KW/hour band starting from 1 October, there will be some other drastic measures. Tomorrow we will present the energy-saving package,” stated Balluku, referring to a higher tariff payable by those who use more energy, as reported by Euractiv.com
In addition she reminded the population that after 10 pm, the lighting in public places will be turned off. In addition, Belinda Balluku also hinted that the working hours for industry will be changed and many other general measures will be taken, such as those already introduced by Germany and other countries.
So far, prices in Albania have not yet increased – partly because of government subsidies, but also because the nation’s share of electricity used in the country was produced by local hydroelectric power plants.
The news follows reports of the UK condemning Iran’s cyberattack on Albania, which led to Southeastern Europe’s Balkan Peninsula country expelling Iran’s ambassador.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
