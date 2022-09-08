Albir Anglicans provide more help for the Franciscans’ refuge in Gandia (Valencia)

By Linda Hall • 08 September 2022 • 19:33

SHOPPING EXPEDITION: Hazel and Tony Layt with Jean Robinson at the Franciscan shelter in Gandia Photo credit: Albir Anglican church

HAZEL AND TONY LAYT, together with Jean Robinson from the Albir Church of England, went shopping on September 7.

The congregation is generous and only a few weeks ago, Hazel was able to purchase not one, but two, shower wheelchairs for residents at the Franciscan Brothers’ refuge in Gandia (Valencia).

Before their latest visit they spent €336 on food, toiletries and cleaning products and then delivered them.

“The refuge’s weekly food shop is worked on a rota and is so very important,” said Elaine Mitchell, the Albir Anglican church’s secretary. “There are now 55 residents and the refuge is funded by donations.”

Meanwhile, the Albir Anglicans have a fun event coming up, Elaine announced. “We have to fundraise because we are totally self-funding and on Wednesday September 21 we are organising a Hamper Garden Party which opens at 2pm with an auction starting at 3pm.”

This will be held in the garden of La Nucia members and there will be a bar serving beer, wine and spirits. There is no charge, although donations are welcome.

“How does the Hamper Garden Party work?” Elaine said. “Everyone attending brings along a filled picnic hamper or basket. Any size! Various contents! But filled with anything you would like on a picnic.

“These will be displayed for auction, with no bidding allowed on your own basket.”

Bidding starts once everyone has seen all the baskets and the bids will obviously reflect the amount in the basket although, as Elaine pointed out, this is a fundraiser.

Once all the baskets have been auctioned their contents will be shared.

“The event will be limited so we need to know who will be attending,” Elaine said.

“This is something completely different and it will be fun, too!”

For more information contact Paul ([email protected] and 602 218 483) or Elaine ([email protected] and 636 164 467).

