An official royal statement from Charles, His Majesty The King

By Chris King • 08 September 2022 • 20:25

Image of Prince Charles, now His Majesty the King. Credit: Frederic Legrand - COMEO/Shutterstock.com

A statement has been issued by Prince Charles – now His Majesty The King – following the passing of his mother, the Queen.

The Royal family has issued an official statement from 73-year-old Prince Charles, who is now known as His Majesty The King.

It read: “The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family”.