An official royal statement from Charles, His Majesty The King

By Chris King • 08 September 2022 • 20:25

Image of Prince Charles, now His Majesty the King. Credit: Frederic Legrand - COMEO/Shutterstock.com

A statement has been issued by Prince Charles – now His Majesty The King – following the passing of his mother, the Queen.

 

The Royal family has issued an official statement from 73-year-old Prince Charles, who is now known as His Majesty The King.

It read: “The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family”.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms, and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world”.
“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held”.https://twitter.com/RoyalFamily/status/1567936934290329608?s=20&t=Uog6b9-XrxkoTg4po-tuVAHer Majesty the Queen passed away quietly this afternoon at balmoral said a previous announcement. They added that the King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening before returning to London tomorrow.

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

