An official royal statement from Charles, His Majesty The King

By Chris King • 08 September 2022 • 20:25
Image of Prince Charles, now His Majesty the King.
Credit: Frederic Legrand - COMEO/Shutterstock.com
The Royal family has issued an official statement from 73-year-old Prince Charles, who is now known as His Majesty The King.
It read: “The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family”.
The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.
The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W
— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022
