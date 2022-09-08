BREAKING NEWS: Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom dies aged 96 Close
Trending:

BBC News presenter Huw Edwards praised for his handling of the Queen’s death

By Matthew Roscoe • 08 September 2022 • 21:50

BBC News presenter Huw Edwards praised for his handling of the Queen's death. Image: wallace wainhouse/Shutterstock.com

PEOPLE have taken to social media to praise BBC News presenter Huw Edwards, who had the difficult task of importing the British nation that the Queen had died.

BBC News presenter Huw Edwards has been praised for his handling of the Queen’s death on Thursday, September 8.

James Melville wrote on Twitter: “Huw Edwards has been absolutely magnificent tonight. Perfect tone. Quiet, dignified, understated gravitas at a sombre but historical moment.”

Another person wrote: “@thehuwedwards you did her proud today x”

“Absolutely got to echo this, Huw Edwards has put in an absolute shift to keep us informed through frankly 3 extremely important days in this country’s history,” said another person.

While another person wrote: “Huw Edwards did a wonderful job today. Dignified and respectful, keeping The Nation informed for a few hours whilst waiting to deliver the announcement.”

“Huw Edwards is a legend,” another person wrote.

“Huw Edwards really is one of Wales’ greatest sons. His record speaks for itself, but today he really has done credit to the BBC and the whole nation,” another person on Twitter wrote.

 

Elizabeth II, Queen of the United Kingdom and 14 other Commonwealth realms, died aged 96 on Thursday, September 8.

A statement read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

“The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

Written by

Matthew Roscoe

Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published.

Continue Reading