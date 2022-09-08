By Matthew Roscoe • 08 September 2022 • 21:50
BBC News presenter Huw Edwards praised for his handling of the Queen's death. Image: wallace wainhouse/Shutterstock.com
BBC News presenter Huw Edwards has been praised for his handling of the Queen’s death on Thursday, September 8.
James Melville wrote on Twitter: “Huw Edwards has been absolutely magnificent tonight. Perfect tone. Quiet, dignified, understated gravitas at a sombre but historical moment.”
Huw Edwards has been absolutely magnificent tonight. Perfect tone. Quiet, dignified, understated gravitas at a sombre but historical moment.
— James Melville (@JamesMelville) September 8, 2022
Huw Edwards has been absolutely magnificent tonight. Perfect tone. Quiet, dignified, understated gravitas at a sombre but historical moment.
— James Melville (@JamesMelville) September 8, 2022
Another person wrote: “@thehuwedwards you did her proud today x”
@thehuwedwards you did her proud today x
— ✨⭐️Lizzie Mercury ⭐️✨ (@lizziemercury86) September 8, 2022
@thehuwedwards you did her proud today x
— ✨⭐️Lizzie Mercury ⭐️✨ (@lizziemercury86) September 8, 2022
“Absolutely got to echo this, Huw Edwards has put in an absolute shift to keep us informed through frankly 3 extremely important days in this country’s history,” said another person.
Absolutely got to echo this, Huw Edwards has put in an absolute shift to keep us informed through frankly 3 extremely important days in this country’s history https://t.co/KYwcqfe8d8
— Oliver 🔶 (@Class_libdem) September 8, 2022
Absolutely got to echo this, Huw Edwards has put in an absolute shift to keep us informed through frankly 3 extremely important days in this country’s history https://t.co/KYwcqfe8d8
— Oliver 🔶 (@Class_libdem) September 8, 2022
While another person wrote: “Huw Edwards did a wonderful job today. Dignified and respectful, keeping The Nation informed for a few hours whilst waiting to deliver the announcement.”
Huw Edwards did a wonderful job today. Dignified and respectful, keeping The Nation informed for a few hours whilst waiting to deliver the announcement. 👍🇬🇧
— Knacker v2.0 (@Greek_Phil) September 8, 2022
Huw Edwards did a wonderful job today. Dignified and respectful, keeping The Nation informed for a few hours whilst waiting to deliver the announcement. 👍🇬🇧
— Knacker v2.0 (@Greek_Phil) September 8, 2022
“Huw Edwards is a legend,” another person wrote.
Huw Edwards is a legend.
— Rab VanBronckhorst Out. (@RabVanLadMan) September 8, 2022
Huw Edwards is a legend.
— Rab VanBronckhorst Out. (@RabVanLadMan) September 8, 2022
“Huw Edwards really is one of Wales’ greatest sons. His record speaks for itself, but today he really has done credit to the BBC and the whole nation,” another person on Twitter wrote.
Huw Edwards really is one of Wales' greatest sons.
His record speaks for itself, but today he really has done credit to the BBC and the whole nation.
— Tom Hughes 🇺🇦🇬🇧 (@TomJHugh) September 8, 2022
Huw Edwards really is one of Wales' greatest sons.
His record speaks for itself, but today he really has done credit to the BBC and the whole nation.
— Tom Hughes 🇺🇦🇬🇧 (@TomJHugh) September 8, 2022
Elizabeth II, Queen of the United Kingdom and 14 other Commonwealth realms, died aged 96 on Thursday, September 8.
A statement read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.
“The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.