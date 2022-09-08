Best 3D platforms and Meme Coins to watch out for this year: Sandbox, Decentraland, and Big Eyes Coin

By EWN • 08 September 2022 • 12:18

Participation in the cryptocurrency ecosystem society has grown exponentially over time. Due to cryptocurrencies’ long-term trade value and other advantages provided by blockchain technology, they have been much sought after. In light of this, the cryptocurrency market has seen new investors and enthusiasts search for new cryptocurrencies to trade.

Various projects are present in the cryptocurrency market; one of which is the new 3D browser-based platforms, which are presently being run by some cryptocurrency projects like Decentraland (LAND) and Sandbox (SAND), also featuring a new meme coin called Big Eyes Coin (BIG).

In this article, we shall examine the distinct features of the abovementioned cryptocurrencies, which make them worth watching out for this year.

What you need to know about the 3D browser-based platform, Decentraland (MANA)

Decentraland (MANA), the 3D virtual world platform, was developed by Argentinians Ari Meilich and Esteban Ordano. The MANA token, powered by Ethereum (ETH) blockchain, allows its traders to purchase virtual land plots on the platforms as a Non-Fungible Token (NFT). Through a network of blockchain-based smart contacts, modifications to the Decentraland (MANA) software are made possible. Traders who own MANA tokens can vote on changes to the Decentraland (MANA) software, as well as on LAND auctions and subsidies for new construction. It offers a variety of easily accessible entry points to the platform, including social media accounts, email accounts, and wallets like Metamask.

What’s new with the Sandbox (SAND)?

The Co-Founder and CEO of the Sandbox (SAND) are Sébastien Borget. Undoubtedly, the SAND token has done quite well over the previous 12 months; its price has increased significantly. The team successfully voxelized avatars from 13 NFT collections, completing the Sandbox’s (SAND) interoperability. This season, the Sandbox (SAND) is providing more advantages to non-Alpha Pass holders. A trader will receive SAND tokens if they continue to meet certain NFT conditions during this season. After a level is finished, LAND owners, Avatar owners, and NFT collectors will receive SAND token rewards.

Could Big Eyes Coin (BIG) take over the Meme Coin World?

Big Eyes (BIG) is a brand-new coin on the cryptocurrency market and is presently in the presale stage. Both for-profit and charitable organisations can generate sizable revenue via community tokens. By utilising NFTs to provide access to more material and events that make the blockchain hypeship well worth boarding, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) seeks to contribute more by creating a blockchain ecosystem that self-propagates towards hyper-growth. Big Eyes Coin (BIG), a fully-fledged community token, is distinct from other meme cryptocurrencies in that its primary goal is to transfer money to the DeFi community and safeguard an essential component of the global ecosystem.

According to the developers, the coin will be 90% available at launch and managed by the community. The team focuses on trading in the cat’s future to create and safeguard ocean sanctuaries. 5% of the tokens that will be contributed to help protect the oceans will be kept in a transparent charity wallet. It will be the most talked-about meme coin in 2022, thanks to media marketing and influencers, and it will continue to rise until 2030, thanks to innovation and acquisition. The team will be charging extra fees for the Marketing Wallet, LP Acquisition, and Auto Burn services due to developing a dynamic tax structure.

Conclusion

The abovementioned coins have shown through their distinct features that they could be worth watching out for this year. Check out the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) project in the interim because it offers various services. Traders are advised to thoroughly investigate the industry before making a significant trade decision.

