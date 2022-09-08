Fans flooded social media with birthday wishes for late Swedish DJ Avicii

By Matthew Roscoe • 08 September 2022 • 11:54
Fans flood social media with birthday wishes for late Swedish DJ Avicii. Image: ade akshay/Shutterstock.com
Avicii fans took to social media on Thursday, September 8 to wish a happy ‘heavenly’ birthday to the late DJ from Sweden, who reportedly committed suicide in April 2018.
Birthday wishes flooded social media for the ‘Wake Me Up’ songwriter.
“Live a life you will remember ❤️Happy birthday @Avicii ◢◤#AviciiForever,” wrote Wired Productions.
Live a life you will remember ❤️
Happy birthday @Avicii ◢◤#AviciiForever pic.twitter.com/u7domjHlKl
— Wired Productions (@WiredP) September 8, 2022
One person wrote: “Happy Birthday @Avicii. The real G.O.A.T. Never forgotten.”
Happy Birthday @Avicii. The real G.O.A.T. Never forgotten. pic.twitter.com/hzLvWetNsQ
— Tim 🇺🇬 (@13f1nn) September 8, 2022
“Youuuuu said you’d follow me anywhere. But your eyes. Tell me you won’t be there,” another person said.
Youuuuu said you'd follow me anywhereBut your eyesTell me you won't be there https://t.co/VPssHB8SWI
— Roxas ◢ ◤ (@JauhaR34) September 8, 2022
Another person said: “Happy Heavenly Birthday Tim Bergling – aka @Avicii ❤️08/09/1989 – 20/04/2018 ◢◤”
Happy Heavenly Birthday Tim Bergling – aka @Avicii ❤️ 08/09/1989 – 20/04/2018 ◢◤ pic.twitter.com/5KLtpJ8IJo
— Gamernock (@Gamernock1) September 8, 2022
“Happy Birthday, Avicii! Tim Bergling (Stockholm🇸🇪, 8 september 1989 – Masqat, Oman🇴🇲 20 april 2018)🥳🥰🎉🎈❤️🎶🔥🎛️🎚️🎧💿AVICII◢◤ #Avicii #AVICII #TimBergling #HappyBirthday #HappyBirthdayAvicii #RIP #RIPAvicii #Stockholm #Sweden” said another person.
Happy Birthday, Avicii! Tim Bergling (Stockholm🇸🇪, 8 september 1989 – Masqat, Oman🇴🇲 20 april 2018)🥳🥰🎉🎈❤️🎶🔥🎛️🎚️🎧💿AVICII◢◤ #Avicii #AVICII #TimBergling #HappyBirthday #HappyBirthdayAvicii #RIP #RIPAvicii #Stockholm #Sweden pic.twitter.com/Asm2hJr23m
— Marina🇷🇺 (@marina___1987) September 8, 2022
Another person said: “Happy birthday Avicii!! Thousands of kisses to heaven!! 🎁🎈🎉 #Avicii #HappyBirthdayAvicii.”
Happy birthday Avicii!! Thousands of kisses to heaven!! 🎁🎈🎉 #Avicii #HappyBirthdayAvicii pic.twitter.com/lKo6lWu9wm
— Albita 🙂 (@albapilar1) September 8, 2022
While another said: “Today would be the 32nd birthday of the already legendary and great Swedish DJ, Avicii!!”
Hoy cumpliría 32 añazos el ya legendario y gran DJ sueco, Avicii!! pic.twitter.com/c06IEorNzE
— ᴇʟ ᴍᴏғᴇ 😷🦉👊🏿 (@MofetaEl) September 8, 2022
According to reports, Tim Bergling aka Avicii suffered from poor mental health which led to his decision to quit touring in 2016.
In 2018, he reportedly committed suicide while on holiday in Muscat, Oman.
The birthday wishes from the DJ come after fans flocked to social media last month to pay tribute to a legendary British comedian on the anniversary of his death.
Celebrities, comedians and fans took to social media on Tuesday, August 16 to pay tribute to British comedian Sean Lock, who died on August 16, 2021, from cancer aged 58.
Comedian Bill Bailey led tributes to his friend Sean Lock on Twitter, writing at the time: “Today it’s a year since we lost the brilliant comedian and my dear friend Sean Lock. I’m thinking about him and his family. Miss you Sean.”
