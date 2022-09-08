Fans flooded social media with birthday wishes for late Swedish DJ Avicii

By Matthew Roscoe • 08 September 2022 • 11:54

Fans flood social media with birthday wishes for late Swedish DJ Avicii. Image: ade akshay/Shutterstock.com

FANS of Swedish DJ Avicii have wished the star a happy birthday, four years after his sudden death.

Avicii fans took to social media on Thursday, September 8 to wish a happy ‘heavenly’ birthday to the late DJ from Sweden, who reportedly committed suicide in April 2018.

Birthday wishes flooded social media for the ‘Wake Me Up’ songwriter.

“Live a life you will remember ❤️Happy birthday @Avicii ◢◤#AviciiForever,” wrote Wired Productions.

One person wrote: “Happy Birthday @Avicii. The real G.O.A.T. Never forgotten.”

“Youuuuu said you’d follow me anywhere. But your eyes. Tell me you won’t be there,” another person said.

Youuuuu said you'd follow me anywhere

But your eyes

Tell me you won't be there https://t.co/VPssHB8SWI — Roxas ◢ ◤ (@JauhaR34) September 8, 2022

Another person said: “Happy Heavenly Birthday Tim Bergling – aka @Avicii ❤️08/09/1989 – 20/04/2018 ◢◤”

“Happy Birthday, Avicii! Tim Bergling (Stockholm🇸🇪, 8 september 1989 – Masqat, Oman🇴🇲 20 april 2018)🥳🥰🎉🎈❤️🎶🔥🎛️🎚️🎧💿AVICII◢◤ #Avicii #AVICII #TimBergling #HappyBirthday #HappyBirthdayAvicii #RIP #RIPAvicii #Stockholm #Sweden” said another person.

Another person said: “Happy birthday Avicii!! Thousands of kisses to heaven!! 🎁🎈🎉 #Avicii #HappyBirthdayAvicii.”

While another said: “Today would be the 32nd birthday of the already legendary and great Swedish DJ, Avicii!!”

Hoy cumpliría 32 añazos el ya legendario y gran DJ sueco, Avicii!! pic.twitter.com/c06IEorNzE — ᴇʟ ᴍᴏғᴇ 😷🦉👊🏿 (@MofetaEl) September 8, 2022

According to reports, Tim Bergling aka Avicii suffered from poor mental health which led to his decision to quit touring in 2016.

In 2018, he reportedly committed suicide while on holiday in Muscat, Oman.

